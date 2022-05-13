Watch
FPL performs annual hurricane drill

Posted at 6:29 AM, May 13, 2022
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — 30 years after the devastation of Hurricane Andrew and only five after Irma, Florida power & light is gearing up for this year’s hurricane season.

On Thursday, about 3,500 FPL employees completed an intensive week-long drill responding to a simulated category three hurricane as they prepare for the season which officially begins June 1.

The drill also showcased some of the power restoration technology FPL uses — including a preview of its new "Air 1" drone that is expected to launch later this year.

The size of a small aircraft, it can fly up to a thousand miles gathering real-time information and helping to speed restoration.

While FPL says it is more prepared for hurricane season than ever before, it reminds no system is hurricane-proof and that everyone needs to have a preparation plan in place.

