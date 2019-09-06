Fort Myers man teams up to take supplies for humans and animals to the Bahamas

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is working to bring 100 dogs from the Bahamian Humane Society to give them more room to rescue others that have been stranded after Hurricane Dorian.

Strand says he couldn't have done this without community support he'll be taking his first trip out this weekend and plans to bring about 30 dogs back this time.

I shared that post and 3500 other people from our rescue connection shared it and next thing you know it went crazy Charles Strand

Strand says he was simply asking for help to rescue a few Bahamian dogs after seeing the destruction that Hurricane Dorian left behind.

He's now working with the Bahamas Humane Shelter to rescue many more.

Charles Strand: Everybody's all ready to march into the water and pluck dogs from rooftops, but they told us the best thing you can do for us right now is to empty this shelter. So that's our first goal, and there's 100 dogs in that shelter.

On Friday, Strand will be driving all these supplies to Miami where he'll join a larger group.

They plan to drop off supplies for humans and animals on Saturday morning and then bring back boatloads of dogs.

"These are pre-vetted dogs that were already there before the storm. These are good healthy adoptable dogs, "Charles Strand said

Some of those animals will be taken to a rescue group based out of Miami, but there are still others that will need good foster homes.

Strand says he's hoping that the Southwest Florida Community will step up to help.

Charles Strand: And that's really what we need to most is to find good homes for these dogs.

He's also reminding anyone that wants to head out there to get the proper approvals with the Bahamian government and the Coast Guard.

Charles Strand: You can't just load up and go. You've got to get clearances; people don't know what they're getting into.

To find out how to adopt these dogs head to pawpatrolanimalrescue.com/adoptables .