Fort Myers hotels share updates on social media amid power and phone outages

Hotels in Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva used social media to get out updates amid a rapidly changing recovery
Hurricane Ian
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Receding floodwaters surround homes near downtown, one day after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Hurricane Ian
Posted at 9:23 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 21:24:39-04

In the Fort Myers area, much-needed hotels had to evacuate staff and close amid Hurricane Ian's destruction.

With massive power outages and telephone connections that are spotty at best, many hotels in the area are using social media to update guests and the public.

With the Sanibel Causeway partially collapsed, Sanibel and Captiva were cut off from the Florida mainland.

The Sanibel Moorings Resort wrote on Facebook, "The causeway to the Island was destroyed in at least five locations. Sanibel is in terrible shape. From the picture below, Sanibel Moorings shows heavy damage."

The resort said, "We have several staff members that did not evacuate who are not accounted for at this time." The statement said, "it will be a long time before we can get back in the Island to fully process the damage."

Margaritaville Resort called Ian a "catastrophe of biblical proportions" and said the report will do everything it can to help Fort Myers Beach rebuild.

The Lani Kai Island Report wrote on Facebook, "Our island is completely underwater." The report's webcam was down on Thursday night.

The Lighthouse Island Resort Inn and Suites wrote, Sadly the landscape of Ft Myers Beach has been changed forever by this latest Storm named Ian. The Lighthouse Resort was too changed forever due to this storm. We will be looking at a long rebuilding process that will begin as soon as we are able to have our teams deployed to start working," the resort said on Facebook.

