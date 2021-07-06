Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Florida Department of Health offices closing due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Lee County offices will close at 2pm
items.[0].image.alt
Florida DOH
Florida Department of Health offices closing at 2pm in Lee County.
Florida Department of Health
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 13:49:52-04

FORT MYERS, Fla — All Florida Department of Health offices in Lee County will close at 2pm in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The office closures include clinic, immunizations, vital statistics, women infants and children, environmental health and engineering, administration, epidemiology and refugee services.

Locations include the following:

  • 3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers
  • 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers
  • 5624 8th Street West, Suite 106, Lehigh Acres
  • 2295 Victoria Avenue, Fort Myers
  • 60 Danley Drive South, Fort Myers

For more information, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Lee County or visit lee.floridahealth.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.