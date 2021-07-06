Florida Department of Health offices closing due to Tropical Storm Elsa

FORT MYERS, Fla — All Florida Department of Health offices in Lee County will close at 2pm in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The office closures include clinic, immunizations, vital statistics, women infants and children, environmental health and engineering, administration, epidemiology and refugee services.

Locations include the following:

3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers

83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers

5624 8 th Street West, Suite 106, Lehigh Acres

2295 Victoria Avenue, Fort Myers

60 Danley Drive South, Fort Myers

For more information, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Lee County or visit lee.floridahealth.gov.