Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Flooding concerns this weekend as Tropical Depression Fred moves toward SWFL

Flooding concerns this weekend as Tropical Depression Fred moves toward SWFL
items.[0].image.alt
Fox 4
rain.jpg
Posted at 7:57 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 07:57:26-04

One major threat of any tropical cyclone is flooding and we learned that firsthand with Tropical Storm Elsa a little over a month ago.

Widespread flooding occurred across Southwest Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa dumped almost a foot of rain to parts of our area. With rainy season well under way, some streets in Lee and Charlotte counties were impassible. Now keep in mind that rainfall amounts are not necessarily dependent on strength of the storm, but size and speed of the storm.

Rainfall totals from Elsa were impressive considering Elsa passed several miles to our west. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte picked up over ten inches of rain with Elsa while Fort Myers and Cape Coral received six to seven inches of rain. Towns further to the south got less rainfall with Bonita Springs receiving just over five inches of rain and Naples just over three.

As afternoon storms continue across our area, places in Lee county such as Cape Coral and Fort Myers have picked up five to seven inches of rain over the past week with Charlotte and Collier county receiving three to five inches. Latest rainfall at Page Field in Fort Myers has brought our monthly rainfall total to nearly an inch above average with more to come this weekend thanks to Tropical Depression Fred.

Fred is expected to become a Tropical Storm as it heads toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall amounts of three to six inches may fall along our coast creating flooding concerns once again. Remember it only takes six inches of water to immobilize your car and don't forget the saying, "Turn around don't drown."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.