FDOT is beginning to remove debris along state highways in Hardee County

HARDEEN COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) — The Florida Department of Transportation District One has begun removing debris along the state highways in Hardee County.

Officials stated they anticipate the removal will take about one week to complete.

If you have to get rid of debris, you're advised to separate vegetation from construction and demolition waste as it will help expedite the process.

Because of this, workers, trucks, heavy equipment and possible temporary lane closures along state roads will be in place.