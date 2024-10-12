'Everybody has been impacted': Sarasota County provides Hurricane Milton update

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla (WFTX) — Officials in Sarasota County are optimistic about the progress crews have made, restoring power and water to thousands of residents three days after Hurricane Milton hit.

In an update Saturday evening, officials said 85,000 residents are still without power. That's down from a peak of 295,000.

Water access was restored to Casey Key Saturday afternoon but residents there are under a precautionary boil water advisory. Officials said attention has now shifted to restoring water access in Siesta Key.

WATCH: Sarasota County Officials provide a Hurricane Milton update Saturday evening

WATCH: Sarasota County Officials provide Hurricane Milton update

Fuel Station



Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College in North Port. Limit 10 gallons per car.

Walmart Distribution Sites



Walmart Supercenter at 53rd Ave E in Braden River

Water and ice available Sunday 2-4 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter at 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota

Free ice distribution on Monday Free hot meals starting at 11:30 a.m. Water available starting at 11:30 a.m.



Comfort Points



Streets of Paraside, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Meals and Food Drive-Thru



Bayside Community Church Lakewood Ranch Campus

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. October 12-18

Bayside Community Church Bee Ridge Campus

Noon to 7 p.m. October 12-18



More information about resources available in Sarasota County can be found at scgov.net.