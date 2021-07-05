Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Englewood Beach preparing to possibly be hit the hardest as Elsa approaches Southwest Florida

items.[0].videoTitle
Englewood Beach preparing to possibly be hit the hardest as Elsa approaches Southwest Florida
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 20:07:57-04

ENGLEWOOD BEACH — Charlotte County is preparing to potentially see the worst impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa across Southwest Florida.

The County has already declared a State of Emergency, and it expects the Englewood Beach area to see the most rainfall.

We talked with Commission Chair Bill Truex. He said the County doesn't want people to fall into a false sense of security. It was a beautiful day on the beach Monday, so it was easy to forget that a tropical storm is brewing just on the horizon.

"It’s a beautiful day, so it’s hard to believe that there’s actually going to be a storm," said Annette Marble, who is renting a condo on the beach.

"Everybody’s out, there’s beach balls flying around and stuff like that. You wouldn’t think there’s anything coming," said Brian Hall, who just moved down to Florida.

But Truex is warning people not to get complacent.

"To take some precautionary measures today would be very important. Go get some extra water," said Truex.

Truex said, despite the beautiful weather Monday, the County is expecting up to 55 mile per hour winds, and two to six inches of rainfall in Englewood. That could shut down stores, something Marble said she didn’t realize when she rented her condo.

"Never thought about that, so yeah that could be a possibility. We might have to go out and get some supplies," said Marble.

Truex said, despite the higher than usual number of tourists, the County has a plan to take care of the permanent residents who rely on electricity for medical reasons.

"There are about 40 people dependent on electricity on this side of the Myakka river, and so we’re prepared to deploy to move them if necessary," said Truex.

But Truex said the biggest message from the County for tourists is to make Monday the last beach day until the storm passes.

"Don’t come to the beach to see what the waves look like. Stay off the roads and be safe," said Truex.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.