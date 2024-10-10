Watch Now
Emergency loans are available to small businesses impacted by Hurricane Milton; here's how to apply

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — FloridaCommerce has activated its Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to assist business owners affected by Hurricane Milton.

Starting Thursday, $50 million has been made available to small businesses in these counties:

  • Alachua
  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • Columbia
  • DeSoto
  • Dixie
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Gilchrist
  • Glades
  • Hamilton
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lafayette
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Levy
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Nassau
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • St. Lucie
  • Sumter
  • Suwanee
  • Taylor
  • Union
  • Volusia

The Emergency Bridge Loan Program offers short-term, zero-interest loans of up to $50,000. For agriculture and aquaculture businesses, the limit is increased to $100,000. For citrus and cattle operations, the limit is increased to $150,000. Bridge loans are designed to give immediate assistance as small businesses acquire long-term support from state and federal agencies or from insurance claims.
Small business owners can apply for a bridge loan by visiting FloridaJobs.org/EBL. The deadline to apply is December 4, 2024.

