Emergency loans are available to small businesses impacted by Hurricane Milton; here's how to apply

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — FloridaCommerce has activated its Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to assist business owners affected by Hurricane Milton.

Starting Thursday, $50 million has been made available to small businesses in these counties:



Alachua

Baker

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Glades

Hamilton

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Levy

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Suwanee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

The Emergency Bridge Loan Program offers short-term, zero-interest loans of up to $50,000. For agriculture and aquaculture businesses, the limit is increased to $100,000. For citrus and cattle operations, the limit is increased to $150,000. Bridge loans are designed to give immediate assistance as small businesses acquire long-term support from state and federal agencies or from insurance claims.

Small business owners can apply for a bridge loan by visiting FloridaJobs.org/EBL. The deadline to apply is December 4, 2024.