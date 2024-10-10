Emergency loans are available to small businesses impacted by Hurricane Milton; here's how to apply

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — FloridaCommerce has activated its Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to assist business owners affected by Hurricane Milton.
Starting Thursday, $50 million has been made available to small businesses in these counties:
- Alachua
- Baker
- Bradford
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Duval
- Flagler
- Gilchrist
- Glades
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lafayette
- Lake
- Lee
- Levy
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Nassau
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Suwanee
- Taylor
- Union
- Volusia
The Emergency Bridge Loan Program offers short-term, zero-interest loans of up to $50,000. For agriculture and aquaculture businesses, the limit is increased to $100,000. For citrus and cattle operations, the limit is increased to $150,000. Bridge loans are designed to give immediate assistance as small businesses acquire long-term support from state and federal agencies or from insurance claims.
Small business owners can apply for a bridge loan by visiting FloridaJobs.org/EBL. The deadline to apply is December 4, 2024.