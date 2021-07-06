Don’t forget to add gas to your storm preparation list

Watch
Some gas pumps in the area are running out of fuel. Make sure all of your household cars have a full tank.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 07:50:42-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gas stations around the area may seem a little crowded. People are beginning to fill up their tanks to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Kaylie Crowell said groceries and gas are a part of her severe weather checklist.

“I make sure my car is filled up and prepare with groceries. Just get simple stuff around the house,” she said.

Denny Banash said he knew he had to fill up before the storm

Not only his car but also a couple of canisters of gas for his generator.

Some gas pumps are being put out of service because they are either low or have no fuel. The good news is, as I was out and about checking on gas supplies, the people I spoke with say they are having no problems with filling up their tank.

What consumers do need to keep an eye on is price gouging at the pump.

Florida’s attorney general has issued a warning about it. If you see it, call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

