Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for those whose employment was impacted by Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for those whose employment of self-employment was interrupted or lost as a result of Hurricane Milton.

The assistance is for those who are not eligible for regular state or federal Reemployment Assistance benefits.

It's available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:



Is unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster;

Was scheduled to start employment but was unable to as a direct result of the major disaster;

Is unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual has to travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster;

Has become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster; or

Is unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.

The assistance is available for weeks of unemployment beginning October 6, 2024, through April 12, 2025.

The deadline to submit a claim is December 10, 2024.