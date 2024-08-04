Watch Now
DEBBY IN YOUR COMMUNITY: See how the tropical storm will impact where you live

County by County community breakdown of impacts
CAPE CORAL, Fla — As the rain and wind begin to pick up from Tropical Storm Debby, it's clear, not all communities will be impacted in the same way.

In a general sense here is what Southwest Florida can expect.

Debby Weather Threats

But that doesn't tell the whole story. For that, let's go community by community.

Parts of Lee County could get up to 8 inches of rain

Lee

In Collier County the forecast calls for less rain

Collier

Charlotte County could see wind gusts as high as 55 MPH

Charlotte

The threat level is considered lower in Glades County

Glades

And it's similar in Hendry County

Hendry

But there is a concern for flooding in DeSoto County

DeSoto

And back on the coast in Sarasota County the risk of coastal flooding increases

Sarasota

