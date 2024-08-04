DEBBY IN YOUR COMMUNITY: See how the tropical storm will impact where you live

CAPE CORAL, Fla — As the rain and wind begin to pick up from Tropical Storm Debby, it's clear, not all communities will be impacted in the same way.

In a general sense here is what Southwest Florida can expect.

But that doesn't tell the whole story. For that, let's go community by community.

Parts of Lee County could get up to 8 inches of rain

In Collier County the forecast calls for less rain

Charlotte County could see wind gusts as high as 55 MPH

The threat level is considered lower in Glades County

And it's similar in Hendry County

But there is a concern for flooding in DeSoto County

And back on the coast in Sarasota County the risk of coastal flooding increases