Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

CSU predicts above-average hurricane season this year

CSU predicts above-average hurricane season this year
items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
sdf.jpg
Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 21:46:12-04

Colorado State University released its first hurricane forecast for the season. They expect another above-average season with 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. Their forecast goes further and predicts the percentage of landfalls and impacts to land over the season. The team is forecasting a 96% chance of at least one named storm coming within 50 miles of the Florida Coastline and a 75% chance a hurricane does the same and a 4`1% chance of a major hurricane.

The key factor this season is the lack of El Niño conditions in the Pacific, which should continue the trend of a lower magnitude of upper-level wind shear. Lower wind shear allows storms to develop and thrive without being ripped apart by otherwise stronger upper-level winds.

Another factor is the above-average water temperatures already occurring in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the exception being the northwestern Gulf that has cooled due to record cold back in February. The current above-average water temperatures correlate to the pattern of above-average water temperatures during active hurricane seasons.

Hurricane season begins June 1st and ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.