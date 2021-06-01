COVID pandemic could give hurricane preppers problems at hardware stores

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In Cape Coral, the start of the hurricane season for Family Hardware isn't a signal to start preparing, but more of a deadline for when they need to have certain items already stocked.

Employees, Babs Moroney and Ryan Cooper say this isn't their first rodeo when it comes to hurricanes but they say it is the first time they have had to face something like the pandemic when it comes to stocking their shelves.

“We will run out of batteries quick, and then it's hard to get enough in for the lanterns and people even want little fans to run with batteries," said Moroney.

“And with COVID everything is on backorder so you are going to want to get everything you can, while you can because it will be hard to get back in stock,” said Cooper.

On Tuesday, Family Hardware was overstocked with items like batteries and gas cans, two items Fox 4 is told are in high demand during the season.

Family Hardware says other items like propane tanks, generators, and bags of charcoal will also become popular because they can help families who lose power.

“They are doubling up on their propane, even bringing in half-empty tanks to be traded," Said Moroney.

“And a lot of people are coming in to make sure they have their hurricane shutter screws," said

Cooper.

Top Items for Hurricane Prep:



water

batteries

propane

bungee cords

hurricane shutter (hardware)

generator

gas cans

Family Hardware says hurricane shutters are a great way to help protect your home.

Homeowners should also clear out all drains and gutters so rainfall can be carried away from your home.

During preparations, people are encouraged to slowly start building up supplies, this will help people who cannot buy essential items beforehand and have to shop more frequently.

