Colorado State University issues updated hurricane forecast for the 2021 season

Colorado State University issues updated hurricane forecast for the 2021 season
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:21:21-04

CSU has updated its hurricane forecast for the upcoming season and their thinking hasn't changed regarding the upcoming season. Forecasts call for an above-average season with 18 storms and 8 hurricanes, 4 of which will be major hurricanes. The primary factors will be a lack of El Nino leading to continued weak wind shear in the Atlantic Basin as well as warmer than normal water temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic. El Nino causes wind shear over the Atlantic to increase, leading to storms being ripped apart.

The current pattern of warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic water temperatures in the month of June correlates with a typical June pattern of sea surface temperatures that have featured above-normal tropical activity. Typically our most active months in SWFL for tropical systems are August, September, and October, with the latter seeing the most hurricane landfalls in South Florida. The important thing is to always be prepared.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.