Charlotte County Public Schools cancel student activities

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Schools have canceled all student activities for tomorrow after continued tracking of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Unfortunately, due to the slow track of Elsa all student activities for Wednesday, July 7 have been canceled.— Charlotte County Public Schools (@ccpsfl) July 6, 2021
The cancellations include any summer school classes, all Charlotte Harbor school activities, any Baker Center Activities and any summer camps held at Charlotte County school sites.
All staff members, who are required to report to work before 10am tomorrow are asked to report to work at 10am. All other employees should report at their normal time.