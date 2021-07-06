Watch
Charlotte County Public Schools cancel student activities

Charlotte County Public Schools to close Wednesday
Charlotte County Public School
Charlotte County Public Schools
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:30:24-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Schools have canceled all student activities for tomorrow after continued tracking of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The cancellations include any summer school classes, all Charlotte Harbor school activities, any Baker Center Activities and any summer camps held at Charlotte County school sites.

All staff members, who are required to report to work before 10am tomorrow are asked to report to work at 10am. All other employees should report at their normal time.

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.