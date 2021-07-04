Watch
Charlotte Co. emergency manager speaks from experience

Orvil Samuel /AP
Hurricane Elsa approaches Argyle, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
Hurricane Elsa
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 15:04:21-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — People who lived in Charlotte County in 2004 know what hurricane season can really mean.

They lived through a direct hit from a hurricane, Charley, back then.

We checked in with a top emergency manager in the county to get his take on where things stand as of Sunday afternoon, July 4.

Below is a transcript of our conversation with Patrick Fuller, Director of Emergency Management for Charlotte County.

WFTX: Patrick Fuller, Director of Charlotte County Emergency Management. Thank you so much for speaking with us. What is Charlotte County doing to prepare for what might be headed our way?

PATRICK FULLER/DIRECTOR OF CHARLOTTE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: So we’ve been closely monitoring Elsa since it’s development. Normally with storms like this, you have a couple days in advance do to your preparedness measures. What we’ve been doing is leaning forward, because it’s the holiday weekend, if we had to do any sheltering operations, we leaned forward late last week. Knowing it’s a holiday weekend, it takes longer to get things done. We posture ourselves, if the forecast brought significant impacts here to Charlotte county, that we’d be able to respond quickly. We’ve done that. Right now, we’re monitoring the progress of the storm. We’ve gained a little time with the forward progress of the storm. I think we’re looking pretty good right now. And keeping a close eye on it in case it develops into more.

WFTX: Are there any unique challenges in Charlotte county that you’d like to remind people just to be aware of?

FULLER: Well, it’s true in Charlotte county. It’s true everywhere else in Southwest Florida, storm surge is always a threat that we’re concerned with. It appears that Elsa is not going to have a significant storm surge. But it’s something going into every hurricane season, we want individuals to know their zone. That means they know what hurricane evacuation zone they reside in, that they stay closely attuned to what the conditions are currently. And know that if we call for an evacuation, it’s because of safety.

WFTX: If Elsa does not turn out to be a serious impact for Southwest Florida, does that kind of serve as a dry run for the county and its residents?

FULLER: Yeah, this is an early season reminder that hurricane season is going to be here with us for the next several months, and if you didn’t already have your plan in place now. Now is certainly the time to get moving on your plan, developing your disaster kit, where you’re going to go if you have evacuate. Elsa may not be the storm that brings about the need for those things, but we certainly need to prepare now.

WFTX: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

FULLER: I’d just like to make sure everyone is doing those things they need to now. Know your risk. Know what zone you live in, make a plan. Know where you know you have to go if you have to evacuate. Develop a disaster kit, and stay in tune with the news and know what’s going on out there.

WFTX: Alright, Patrick Fuller director of the Charlotte County Emergency Management. Thank you so much for speaking with us.

FULLER: Thank you.

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.