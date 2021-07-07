Career mechanic offers tips for driving through floodwater

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With so many vehicles stalled in floodwater, FOX 4's Shari Armstrong goes to an auto pro to get advice on what drivers should look out for and what they can do if they find themselves in deep water.

Jay is a career mechanic and the owner of Poor Men's Auto Repair, 1044 NE Pine Island Rd., in Cape Coral. The shop opened in 1985, so Jay has a lot of experience fixing vehicles that face weather conditions we see in Southwest Florida.

His main piece of advice: slow down! Check out what else he had to say about avoiding issues when to comes to your vehicle and stormwater.