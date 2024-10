CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFTX) — While they come as great help during a hurricane, it's best you start removing those storm shutters!

The Cape Coral Fire Department is urging residents to keep their loved ones safe by removing the shutters as they create a fire safety risk. They add that for each occupied room, you should have at least two ways out.

Storm shutters block one of those exits, and if there's a fire blocking the other exit, you're going to have a difficult time getting to safety.