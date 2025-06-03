Boat removal at Laishley Park Marina paused due to lightning

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Work crews hoping to finally remove several sunken and washed-up boats from Laishley Park Marina had to hit pause Monday, due to stormy weather and the risk of lightning.

A massive crane brought in on a barge was ready to lift the four boats scheduled for removal, but the weather didn’t cooperate.

The crews initially paused their work in the morning hoping the weather would clear by the afternoon, but lightning threats persisted. The crew said work would resume Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

The boats have sat in the marina since Hurricane Milton in October.