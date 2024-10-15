Blue Roof Program helps homeowners with temporary roof repairs post-Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the start of the Blue Roof Program in an effort to help homeowners with temporary roof repairs.

The program provides temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

This is a free service for homeowners and you can sign up for it by clicking at www.blueroof.gov, calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258), or visiting an ROE collection center throughout the affected areas.

The sign-up period runs for 21 days, ending on November 5.