Army Corps of Engineers helping restore water in Lee County

Steve Helber/AP
Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 30, 2022
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that restoring running water in Lee County is a top priority.

"They had a water main break for the county utility. That means that the county does not have water at this point," DeSantis said.

Officials requested support from FEMA, which supplied the Army Corps of Engineers to help rectify the issue.

DeSantis praised the team for being on the ground just hours after being called up to help.

Army Corps of Engineers are assessing the damage, according to DeSantis. However, it's unclear how extensive the work will be to restore water to the area.

"It may require more of a rebuild, it may require more short-term remediation," DeSantis said.

For people who have running water, a boil advisory is in effect in Lee County.

