Another active hurricane season is expected for 2021

Another active hurricane season is expected for 2021
2021 is expected to be another active season. These are the factors that could lead to more storms than average.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 27, 2021
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be another busy one. Last year saw the most active season on record with 30 named storms. The primary reason for last year's active season was La Nina that strengthened throughout the season. La Niña is the cooling of waters in the Pacific near the equator off the coast of South America. Whenever this happens, vertical wind shear over the Atlantic and Caribbean is lower, allowing storms a chance to develop and strengthen without interference from these winds.

Although La Niña is weaker this year, and could possibly weaken further to what's called ENSO Neutral conditions (neither cooler or warmer), the wind shear in the Atlantic is expected to remain low. You combine that with warmer than average water temperatures and higher than normal oceanic heat content in the Atlantic, you have a recipe for another active season filled with storms. Other factors that could lead to a more active season are a positive AMO or Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation. AMO in its positive phase (which it is in right now and has been since the late 90s) means water temperatures in the Atlantic are warmer than average.

The position of the Bermuda-Azores high is also a factor. This large, sprawling high pressure system steers storms across the Atlantic from Africa toward the U.S. Depending on its strength and position, it can help bring storms into the U.S. or carry them harmlessly into the Atlantic. Last year, this high was unusually strong, and it protected the Florida Peninsula from a direct strike. Most of the storms went into the Gulf and affected Louisiana or Texas or headed toward the northeast. There are indications the Bermuda-Azores high will not be as strong this year, and this could mean that Florida could be in the path of these long-track storms, or they could re-curve before they reach us. We just don't have the skill to predict that this far in advance.

Regardless, you need to prepare. It doesn't matter if 10 storms are expected or 30. If you are prepared for just one you are in great shape. Take time to review your safety plan with your family so you will know what to do in case we have to deal with a storm down the road this season.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.