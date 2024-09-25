8 airlines have canceled their Thursday flights out of SWFL Int'l Airport ahead of Hurricane Helene

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ahead of Hurricane Helene, eight airlines have canceled all of their flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday.

The airlines include Air Canada, Breeze, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and WestJet.

In addition, three major airlines— American, Delta and United— have already canceled some of their early morning flights out of the area.

Check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. You can also find flight information on Southwest Florida International Airport's website.

