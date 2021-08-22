Hot & humid with more storm chances this week

FORECAST:

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected each day this week with partly cloudy skies and hot afternoon temperatures. Humidity will be high so it will feel like 100-105 each afternoon. Storms will provide limited relief from the heat, but will contain frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temps at night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will dip into the mid-70s. A trough of low pressure will move into the area by mid to late week, and this may enhance storm chances by Thursday, otherwise expect widely scattered to scattered coverage each afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Henri which will move inland across New England through Tuesday. A tropical wave located between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands has a LOW change

for development in 5 days as it drifts northwest.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

