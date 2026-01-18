FORECAST: Winter whiplash, temperatures dropping back into the 30s tonight

Here is your forecast for Sunday, January 18th, 2026.

This morning we are woke up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s, but that's about to change quickly.

This next front will pass through this afternoon, bringing with it a 20% rain chance. Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon following the front with gusts to 30 mph.

Temperatures will plunge into 30s overnight, with wind chills as low as 27°. A cold weather advisory is set to go into effect for all of Southwest Florida at midnight through 9am Monday.

Overall, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will rather cool, only reaching the mid 60s. That is about 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average through Tuesday before we feel a nice rebound mid to late week. By Friday we're up to 80°!

Our next decent chance for rain arrives on Thursday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

