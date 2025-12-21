FORECAST: Winter? More like springtime

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 21st, 2025.

It was a foggy start across SWFL, but fog will lift out by 10am. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny. But on this first day of Winter, it will feel more like April with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Fog develop will be limited as winds will be increasing.

Our next front swings through on Monday, bringing with it strong gusty winds to 25 mph. But, major temperature impacts aren't expected.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both feature mostly sunny skies and highs around 82°.

Rain is not in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

