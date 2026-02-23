FORECAST: Winter has returned to Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a Cold Weather Advisory in place this morning for all of Southwest Florida until 10AM. Our temperatures in the in the low 40s north and low 50s in southern Collier county. The wind is brisk out of the northwest near 15mph with gusts in the low to mid 20s. This is putting the wind chill values in the mid to upper 30s this morning.

We will see all sunshine and clear skies today, but we stay cold and windy. We will only see a high around 62° which is way below our average high of 79°. The wind will gust out of the northwest 20-25mph through the afternoon and evening which will bring in even colder air for tomorrow morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory is already in place along the coast tomorrow along with a Freeze Warning that runs from from 3AM - 9AM. Our temperatures in the morning will be in the low to mid 30s and once you factor in the wind it will feels like mid to upper 20s.

We will see more sunshine again tomorrow as we stay sunny and cool with highs a bit warmer reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. We warm up in the mid 70s on Wednesday and by Thursday we will be back in the low 80s and stay in the 80s through the weekend. Currently, we are monitoring a much needed chance of rain on Saturday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

