FORECAST: Winter blast arrives to Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 30th, 2025.

A strong cold front moved this morning dropping temperatures into 50s and gusty northerly winds are expected following the front with gusts to 20 mph. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from until 7pm on Tuesday.

High pressure will quickly settle in following the front, leading to ample sunshine. High temperatures, however, will be 10° below average in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The coldest air arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as we wake up to widespread 30s, the coldest air since January 25, 2025.

That also means we are on Falling Iguana Watch...when the temperatures fall below 45° they become stunned. Remember don't touch or bring inside.

Temperatures will stay cool through New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures return to the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

By the weekend, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

