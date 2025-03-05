FORECAST: Windy and warm before showers arrive

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a very warm start to the day in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across town. This is all due to the warm wind out of the south this morning bringing in warmth and humidity that will help bring some rain to the area later on this afternoon.

It is going to be windy between now and lunchtime with the winds gusting up to 30mph as they turn out of the southwest. This is all ahead of a cold front that will bring a broken line of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm to the area. That line of showers will arrive along the coast around 2PM and move out of the area by 7PM.

Behind the front we will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s and Friday morning we will wake up in the upper 40s!

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing another chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

