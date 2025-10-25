FORECAST: Winds increasing this weekend

Here is the forecast for Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

The wind will be the big weather story this weekend with gusts to 35 mph on Saturday and up to 25 mph on Sunday. This has triggered a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 8pm on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for your Saturday with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs are expected in the upper 80s over the weekend.

Easterly winds will drive in Atlantic moisture, bringing a 20% rain chance on Sunday, increasing to 30% on Monday as an area of low pressure swings through.

The BIG changes with the forecast arrive midweek with the strongest front of the season so far! This will bring a BIG COOL DOWN right in time for Halloween with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for some communities.

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa in the northern Caribbean, expected to become a Major Hurricane this weekend. Flash-flooding will be a huge concern with this slow-moving system through next week in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

