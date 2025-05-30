FORECAST: Wet weekend on the way thanks to a cold front

Here is your forecast for Friday, May 30th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and with a couple of showers along the coast. Today we will see plenty of sunshine as we stay a bit drier thanks to a stronger west wind pushing the showers and storms that develop quickly inland and eventually over to the east coast of the state. We will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 90s which is right around our average of 91°. Once you factor in the humidity today the heat index values will climb between 100-103° in some areas.

Changes are coming this weekend as a cold front will slide down the state and that will bring showers and storms early in the day to start the weekend. Showers and storms will happen between 9AM and Noon with the cloud cover keeping our highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay high on Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 80s thanks to the increased cloud cover. The rain on Sunday could start early in the day as the cold front starts to lift back north.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, showers and storms will be likely each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday will be around 60%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.