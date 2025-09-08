Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Wet weather pattern continues this week

A front will remain over the area bringing unsettled weather
A stationary front remains locked over the state and that will continue to bring us a high chance of rain.
Wet week ahead
Here is your forecast for Monday, September 8th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a few showers along the coast this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to see a very unsettled weather pattern this week as a frontal boundary will be draped across the state. This will keep a 70-80% chance of rain in the forecast everyday through Friday. It won't rain all day, but on and off showers and a few thunderstorms are expected everyday. This afternoon with clouds and rain around our highs will climb in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, we are hoping for a little drier air to move in dropping our rain chances and also to bring a little more sunshine back in the forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

