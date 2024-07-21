FORECAST: Wet start to the work week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, July 21st 2024.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! It was another stormy afternoon/evening, but most of that activity will be done by 8pm. The rest of the night, temperatures will hang out in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

On Monday, we will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s, as we are on our way back into the low to mid 90s. Another round of afternoon showers and storms will start to build around 2pm into the evening hours. We will also once again see heat index values well into the triple digits.

If you have to be outside on Sunday, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and try to find some shade.

Rain chances will be even higher on Tuesday, around 80%, with on and off storms throughout the day. An upper level disturbance will move through later in the week, keeping daily rain chances between 60-80%.

Saharan Dust moved into SWFL this weekend and will stick around until Wednesday. When dust is around, it tends to dry out of the mid-levels of atmosphere, but our sea-breeze storms are typically formed from low level moisture. This is why we are still expecting decent storm coverage this weekend into next week. These thunderstorms also tend to produce more lightning. An added bonus is the dust is also keeping anything from developing in the tropics, which of course is great news.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

