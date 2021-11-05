FORECAST: Wet and Stormy Friday

FORECAST :

Showers and storms all around Southwest Florida this Friday morning as an area of low pressure moves toward the west coast of the state. This will keep us cloudy and wet today with highs only climbing into the upper 70s. Overnight as the low passes over the state our winds will pick up 20-25mph out of the west. Saturday and Sunday we will see some big changes as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. This cool change last through the early parts of the work week until we warm up into the mid 80s later next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. Otherwise, they are not monitoring any other areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.