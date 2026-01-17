FORECAST: Weekend warm up, but another winter blast on the way

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 17th, 2026.

After a frigid Friday morning, Saturday morning was much more comfortable. Temperatures were 15 to 20 degrees warmer.

We'll warm up overall on Saturday reaching the mid to upper 70s with light southerly winds and lots of sunshine. This is the warm surge ahead of yet another cold front.

This next front will pass through on Sunday, bringing with it a 20% rain chance. Breezy conditions will pick up Sunday afternoon following the front with gusts to 25 mph.

Temperatures in the 30s return for the start of the week and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average through Tuesday before we feel a nice rebound mid to late week. By Friday we're up to 80°!

Our next decent chance for rain arrives on Thursday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

