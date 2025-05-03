FORECAST: Weekend storm chances look mainly inland

Here is the forecast for Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s and slightly higher humidity.

We will stay relatively dry on Saturday with highs staying near 90°. However, Sunday we will pick up little bit of much needed rainfall with a 30-40% chance of showers, but they will be mostly inland thanks to southwesterly winds. This is all due to an approaching cold front that will weaken and linger near us on Monday. Our rain chances on Monday will be between 50-60%, with a better chance closer to I-75.

Our rain chances will drop to 30-40% on Tuesday and by Wednesday of next week we will be sunny and dry once again.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

