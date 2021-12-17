FORECAST: Weekend heat with a few showers possible

FORECAST:

The heat continues to be the main weather story through the weekend. Near record highs are expected on Saturday but cooler air is in the forecast starting Tuesday.

Clouds should move into SWFL this evening but then break up a bit overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be another very warm day with east to south winds... highs in the mid 80s & partly cloudy skies. A spot shower is possible by afternoon. These temps are again in record territory. Sunday will be very similar.

The next chance for rain will come on Tuesday as a front slides through. Cooler, drier air will follow it with highs in the 70s leading up to Christmas.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.