FORECAST: Weak front passing through this morning

Here is your forecast for Friday, October 17th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Later this morning, without much fanfare, a weak front will come through. This will reinforce drier air and lower humidity Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Behind that front, Friday afternoon and evening will be breezy with gusts between 20-25 mph.

Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s with ample sunshine.

Heading into Saturday, we'll wake up to the coolest temperatures in the 7-day forecast, in the low to mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies are forecast with low humidity.

Sunday, winds shift and become southerly. This will increase our dewpoints and in turn humidity a touch. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s. With that higher moisture, Monday will start off a little warmer in the lower 70s.

There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday and Monday, soaking rain is not forecast through the next 7-days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

