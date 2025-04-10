FORECAST: Weak cold front to arrive Friday overnight

Here is your forecast for Thursday, April 10th, 2025.

It was beautiful day across SWFL with highs in the mid 80s and plenty for sunshine. Overnight, we will see mostly clear skies with lows back in the upper 50s with low to mid 60s along the coast.

Tomorrow will be much like today with highs back in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit breezier tomorrow afternoon as we wait for a cold front to arrive after sunset. The wind will gust up to 20mph.

This cold front will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies. We warm up pretty quickly next week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as we stay sunny and dry.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

