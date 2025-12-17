FORECAST: We get even warmer today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning right around our average of 57°. There is no fog or rain to get in the way of your morning commute.

This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with some clouds moving through late afternoon into the evening hours. The wind will be out of the east to east-southeast gusting in the mid to upper teens. That will help warm us up even more today with highs climbing in the low 80s. We are forecasting 82° today which is above our average of 77°.

Tomorrow, clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring us isolated showers late in the evening and overnight. A few of the showers could linger into the early morning hours on Friday, but quickly we will dry out and highs on Friday will climb into the low 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we stay warm with temperatures running in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

