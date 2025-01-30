FORECAST: We get even warmer this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog again this morning with limited visibility around Lake Okeechobee and around the Peace River. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise.

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 80s thanks to an easterly flow across the state. We are forecasting 82° for today which is well above our average of 76°.

Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected with our lows falling into the upper 50s to around 60°. There will be the potential for some patch fog once again tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be around 80° as our warm weather continues along with a light wind out of the southeast.

We get even warmer next week with highs expected in the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

