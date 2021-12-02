FORECAST: Warming up into the weekend

We're waking up to temperatures that are slightly warmer compared to yesterday morning, but it's still comfortable outside under mostly clear skies.

This comfortable start with temperatures near 60° will eventually give way to highs near 80° by the afternoon.

Overnight lows into Friday will dip into the upper 50s, but this warmer and drier weather will continue well into the weekend.

A weak cold front will inch closer by the beginning of the workweek, however, it doesn't look like this will have much of an impact on SWFL.

