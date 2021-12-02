Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Warming up into the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future with highs near 80 each day.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:47:16-05

We're waking up to temperatures that are slightly warmer compared to yesterday morning, but it's still comfortable outside under mostly clear skies.

This comfortable start with temperatures near 60° will eventually give way to highs near 80° by the afternoon.

Overnight lows into Friday will dip into the upper 50s, but this warmer and drier weather will continue well into the weekend.

A weak cold front will inch closer by the beginning of the workweek, however, it doesn't look like this will have much of an impact on SWFL.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018