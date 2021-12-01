FORECAST: Warming trend kicks in

This morning we're off to a cool start with temperatures ranging from the low 50s for our northern counties to near 60 in other spots. Our inland areas are also dealing with some patchy fog.

As we head through the afternoon, highs will cap out near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. This will be the start of a warming trend we'll feel over the next several days. Overnight lows into Thursday will be near 60 under mostly clear skies.

Aside from a slight uptick in humidity by the weekend, this weather pattern is expected to stick around for the next several days.

