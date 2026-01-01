FORECAST: Warming trend forecasted through the weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 1st, 2026.

This morning, New Year's Day, we are waking up with lows will start in the 40s, 30s inland, where Frost Advisories are in effect until 9am.

Afternoon highs will climb toward 70° with ample sunshine. Tonight, we will once again fall into the 30s and 40s with clear skies.

As we get into the weekend, we will see warming trend into the mid to upper 70s. This comes despite a cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

That front will bring us a shot of showers and thunderstorms early in the day, but will be followed by another push of dry air and isn't expected to cool our temperatures at all.

Highs will be back in the 80s next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

