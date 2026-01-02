FORECAST: Warming into the weekend, plus a rain chance

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 2nd, 2026.

This morning, we are waking up with lows in the 50s, 40s inland.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Tonight we will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies, making for a much more comfortable night.

As we get into the weekend, we will see our warming trend continue into the mid to upper 70s. This comes despite a weak cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

That front will bring us a shot of showers and thunderstorms early in the day, but will be followed by another push of dry air and isn't expected to cool our temperatures at all.

Highs will be back in the 80s next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

