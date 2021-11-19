FORECAST: Warm weekend with a few showers possible

FORECAST:

A weak cold front is slowly sinking southward into southern Florida but it won't bring cooler temps. The air behind it is still warm & lingering moisture is still going to stick around through the weekend. Since winds will be from the east, Atlantic moisture will continue to stream across the state with a few showers possible both Saturday & Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Tonight we'll see a few clouds & maybe an evening shower... lows in the upper 60s.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday and it's a strong one that will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s to the north, lower 50s elsewhere by Wednesday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



