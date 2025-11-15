FORECAST: Warm weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Saturday, November 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning, so a jacket will be needed early. This afternoon plenty of sunshine with a light breeze out of the northeast and highs right around 81° as the warm up continues. 81° is our average high this time of the year, so after record cold earlier this week, we are back on track as we start the weekend.

The temperatures will continue to warm tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. We are forecasting 82° on Sunday.

The warmup continues next week as afternoon highs climb into the mid 80s and will there all the way through next Friday. There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as most of Southwest Florida is registering as "Abnormally Dry" and some areas with "Moderate" drought conditions.

