FORECAST: Warm weekend, but cool down on way to start the week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 13th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with light easterly winds. Partly cloudy skies are expected late afternoon, becoming cloudy in the evening.

Overnight and early Sunday morning, we will see a few showers, especially South and East. It won't be a washout, but we will have showers (much needed, but don't expect a ton!) across SWFL ahead of a cold front. That front will come through late Sunday, early Monday.

Early next week we fall back in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

