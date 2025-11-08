FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead of major cold snap

Here is your forecast for Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

We kicked off your Saturday in the upper 60s, as moisture continues to increase. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s. Otherwise, expects lots of sunshine this afternoon with a 20% chance for a passing shower, mainly inland. Sunday will be very similar with the best chance of a shower to the north in Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto Counties, later in the day.

Get ready for the coldest air since January!

The next cold front arrives on Monday, and you will feel it pass through your neighborhood. Winds will shift and become northerly, driving in much cooler and drier air. High temperatures on Monday are only expected in the low 70s.

Winds will increase behind the front with gusts to 30 mph on Monday and 20 mph on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will start off with the coldest lows since January with widespread 40s across SWFL, and even some 30s. YES, we will be on 'Falling Igauna' Watch.

Veterans Day (Tuesday) is only expecting a high of 63°. This would make this Veterans Day the coldest since 1977, when only saw a high of 62!

Wednesday will start off with 40s as well, but the warm-up begins Wednesday afternoon as highs return to the 70s and climb from there.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.